Former Aurora pastor faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives say more victims likely

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old former pastor at a church in Aurora was indicted Wednesday on 16 counts of sexual assault, and at least some of the victims were children, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

According to deputies, Seferino Tosie’s victims attended Missionary Memorial Church in Aurora where he worked as a pastor. Following his indictment, another victim from the church has come forward.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Tosie on:

Three counts of first-degree rape.

Six counts of first-degree sodomy.

Four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Three counts of first-degree sexual penetration.

Detectives said they believe Tosie may have had more victims, and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them.

The reported abuse occurred in Washington, Clackamas and Marion Counties between 2008 and 2016, and as of Sunday, all the victims have been of Micronesian descent. Additionally, they said Tosie has worked at many other unknown churches in the area as well as Kansas, Minnesota, Hawaii and Iowa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.

