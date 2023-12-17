Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Former Aurora pastor faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives say more victims likely

Former Aurora pastor 46-year-old Seferino Tosie faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives...
Former Aurora pastor 46-year-old Seferino Tosie faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives say more victims likely(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old former pastor at a church in Aurora was indicted Wednesday on 16 counts of sexual assault, and at least some of the victims were children, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

According to deputies, Seferino Tosie’s victims attended Missionary Memorial Church in Aurora where he worked as a pastor. Following his indictment, another victim from the church has come forward.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Tosie on:

  • Three counts of first-degree rape.
  • Six counts of first-degree sodomy.
  • Four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
  • Three counts of first-degree sexual penetration.

Detectives said they believe Tosie may have had more victims, and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them.

The reported abuse occurred in Washington, Clackamas and Marion Counties between 2008 and 2016, and as of Sunday, all the victims have been of Micronesian descent. Additionally, they said Tosie has worked at many other unknown churches in the area as well as Kansas, Minnesota, Hawaii and Iowa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplane crash near Independence causes brush fire, power outage
3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence
Kelly Lynn Mason was wanted for murder in Grants Pass when he was shot and killed by officers...
‘Extremely dangerous’ man wanted in Grants Pass for murder shot, killed by police
36-year-old David Richard Mills, a Yamhill County deputy, is charged with masturbating in his...
Yamhill County deputy charged with masturbating in patrol car
KPTV file image
3 missing from Vancouver found in Las Vegas hotel
FILE - Prison bars
Youth correctional worker charged with sexual misconduct with inmate in Marion County

Latest News

Vancouver Fire rescues 2 dogs from house fire
Two dogs rescued from Vancouver house fire
Police are looking for a Kia driver who was the victim of an attempted carjacking in southeast...
Police looking for attempted carjacking victim: Person was driving white Kia in SE Portland
Airplane crash near Independence causes brush fire, power outage
3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence
Three people died in an airplane crash near Independence on Saturday evening that started a...
BREAKING UPDATE: 3 die in plane crash near Independence