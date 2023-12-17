Police looking for attempted carjacking victim: Person was driving white Kia in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a Kia driver who was the victim of an attempted carjacking in southeast Portland in November, the Portland Police Bureau said Saturday.

On Nov. 29 just after 10 a.m., police spotted a gold 2001 Chevrolet Suburban that had been reported stolen. It was parked at Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street, they said.

Police tried to box the Suburban in with their vehicles, but the driver allegedly smashed past them and tried to escape. After losing two tires to a spike strip, the Suburban crashed at Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Anthony Scott Taylor, allegedly tried to run from police on foot and headed for a white Kia sedan.

The Kia was waiting at a red light at Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

Police said Taylor tried to rob the Kia driver, but was stopped by the car’s locked doors. At that point, police said they caught up to Taylor and took him into custody.

According to police, the Kia driver left the scene and police were unable to find them. This happened at about 10:15 a.m.

Officers are requesting the driver of the white Kia contact them via crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: East Precinct Ofc Congdon, and reference case number 23-309047.

Police said they also found a stolen gun and motorcycle in the Suburban.

Taylor, already wanted in connection to another stolen vehicle, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangering another person, attempt to elude officers by vehicle, attempt to elude officers on foot and first-degree criminal mischief.

Taylor may face further charges if the victim can be found, police said.

