Portlanders fill downtown with Christmas cheer for SantaCon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portlanders dressed in Santa-themed outfits for the downtown Stumptown SantaCon on Saturday.

“I like that everybody comes together for the same purpose. It’s been for charity for so long. It’s a lot of people coming together to have fun for a good cause.”

While downtown Portland might not be the North Pole, it surely looked like Santa’s workshop with a sea of red – mostly Santa’s – but some with a unique twist.

“So, instead of doing the normal Santa thing, I went as Jack Skellington as Santa,” said one person.

T.G. and Jenna Merwin – or Krampus and Ms. Clause were helping facilitate the holiday spirit by handing out knick-knacks.

“This is probably my 14th or 15th year,” Jenna said.

“It was really special to her,” T.G. said. “So it’s special to me.”

So special, that five years ago here at SantaCon, they tied the knot on stage with the masses of pre-pandemic crowds watching.

“Thousands of people. It’s sad to see it’s smaller, but we hope it’s going to grow again.”

“Thousands less than it usually is.”

“Covid kind of killed it the most.”

But while things might have slowed up since the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of Solstice said it’s events like this that help to keep them afloat.

“After the pandemic, things changed a little bit. People don’t go out as much unless it is some event like this. It’s amazing. I love it.”

Downtown Portland was also host to another Rose City holiday tradition: the 32nd annual tuba Christmas concert was held Saturday.

More than 200 tuba players blew their big brass instruments in unison for a free and public concert in Pioneer Courthouse Square.

