Two dogs rescued from Vancouver house fire

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Vancouver on Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Fire Department was called out to a house fire at 14619 Northeast 43 Street in Vancouver.

The fire was extinguished in eight minutes.

No animals or people were injured in the fire, but firefighters removed two dogs from the house.

The Vancouver Fire Marshals office is investigating the cause of the fire and wants to remind people to check their smoke detectors twice a year for proper operation.

