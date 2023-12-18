Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area

One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area. (Credit
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (AP) — One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area, authorities said Monday.

State police in Lancaster County said the blast was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn in the Lancaster County community of Bird-in-Hand.

Trooper James Grothey said arriving first responders reported heavy fire and smoke, and multiple fire departments were sent to the scene.

Grothey said one person was found dead and a preliminary investigation indicates that “this appeared to be a propane explosion.” The name of the person killed was not immediately released.

John Smucker, owner of the company that runs the business complex that includes the hotel, said no guests were present since the inn closes the week before Christmas every year for maintenance and repairs, LNP reported. He said the blast, which flattened the front office, was unrelated to repair work since the inn had just closed and the work hadn’t begun.

Smucker said the restaurant next door was damaged as well and estimated total damage at $1 million to $2 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplane crash near Independence causes brush fire, power outage
3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day
Emergency vehicles and rescue crews respond to the plane crash site on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Names of pilot, 2 passengers dead in Independence plane crash released
Former Aurora pastor 46-year-old Seferino Tosie faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives...
Former Aurora pastor faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives say more victims likely
Scene of crash at Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on Wednesday, Nov. 29...
Police looking for attempted carjacking victim: Person was driving white Kia in SE Portland

Latest News

One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them...
Deputy, K-9 saved from cruiser dangling off cliff over ocean
Tips on how to make a professional comeback
Tips on how to make a professional comeback
Tips on how to make a professional comeback