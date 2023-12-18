2 killed after car crashes into tree, train in Cowlitz County

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were killed in a crash in Cowlitz County over the weekend, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened Saturday just after 1:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5, just north of exit 27. WSP says an investigation showed a 2018 Audi R8 was southbound when it left the roadway, went up an embankment striking a tree, then struck a train rail car that contained liquid propane. The car came to a rest off the roadway on the shoulder.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Logan Kallwick, of Kalama, and the passenger, identified as 23-year-old Taylor Lavigne, of Kalama, died at the scene. WSP says both were not wearing their seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. WSP says it’s not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

