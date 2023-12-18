Around the House NW
71-year-old woman with dementia missing from NE Portland memory care center

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:21 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 71-year-old woman went missing from a northeast Portland memory care center Sunday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Helen Gill-Wright was last seen at 4 p.m., leaving the Providence Hospital memory care center from an unlocked door that exits onto Northeast 47th Avenue. Police said she did not have a cell phone or money with her, and authorities are worried about her finding shelter in the cold night.

Helen Gill-Wright:

  • A Black woman.
  • About 5-feet, 7-inches tall and about 120 pounds.
  • Last seen wearing an olive-colored puffy jacket with fur trim, pink pants and a multicolored head wrap.

PPB is asking anyone who sees Helen to please call 911. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact detectives at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov.

