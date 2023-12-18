About 35 people displaced after hotel fire in Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people were displaced after a fire started at a hotel in Cannon Beach on Saturday.

At about 2:16 a.m., Cannon Beach Fire responded to a fire at the Tolovana Inn, located at 3400 South Hemlock Street. Crews arrived to the scene and found smoke in several hotel units.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, bringing in additional resources from Seaside Fire & Rescue, Hamlet Volunteer Fire Department, Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis & Clark Volunteer Fire Department, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue, Astoria Fire Department, Warrenton Fire Department, and Banks Fire District 13.

Crews found heavy smoke conditions in the basement and were able to contain the fire to a single room.

SEE ALSO: Names of pilot, 2 passengers dead in Independence plane crash released

Officials say about 35 occupants were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.