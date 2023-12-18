Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

About 35 people displaced after hotel fire in Cannon Beach

Crews on scene of fire at hotel
Crews on scene of fire at hotel(Cannon Beach Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people were displaced after a fire started at a hotel in Cannon Beach on Saturday.

At about 2:16 a.m., Cannon Beach Fire responded to a fire at the Tolovana Inn, located at 3400 South Hemlock Street. Crews arrived to the scene and found smoke in several hotel units.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, bringing in additional resources from Seaside Fire & Rescue, Hamlet Volunteer Fire Department, Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis & Clark Volunteer Fire Department, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue, Astoria Fire Department, Warrenton Fire Department, and Banks Fire District 13.

Crews found heavy smoke conditions in the basement and were able to contain the fire to a single room.

SEE ALSO: Names of pilot, 2 passengers dead in Independence plane crash released

Officials say about 35 occupants were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplane crash near Independence causes brush fire, power outage
3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day
Emergency vehicles and rescue crews respond to the plane crash site on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Names of pilot, 2 passengers dead in Independence plane crash released
Former Aurora pastor 46-year-old Seferino Tosie faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives...
Former Aurora pastor faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives say more victims likely
Scene of crash at Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on Wednesday, Nov. 29...
Police looking for attempted carjacking victim: Person was driving white Kia in SE Portland

Latest News

File
2 killed after car crashes into tree, train in Cowlitz County
Eagle Point grad who lost leg to wrestling injury relearns to walk, looks to future
Eagle Point grad who lost leg to wrestling injury relearns to walk, looks to future
‘My worst fear’: Family of 26-year-old Jean Michael Descamps who died in Milwaukie police...
‘My worst fear’: Family of man who died in Milwaukie police transport to mental health clinic
Police have identified a man who died Tuesday in police custody while being taken to a...
‘My worst fear’: Family of man who died in Milwaukie police transport to mental health clinic