Eagle Point grad who lost leg to wrestling injury relearns to walk, looks to future

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 10 months after suffering a severe leg injury at the OSAA state wrestling meet, an Eagle Point High School graduate has been a frequent visitor to his doctors at OHSU as he relearns to walk with a prosthetic leg.

The 18-year-old Emillio Ayala was back in Portland this week for another visit with his doctors.

“When I did have both of my legs, I kind of took it for granted,” Ayala said. “It is what it is, though. I am here now so I am lucky I am alive because there was a high chance I wasn’t going to be alive.”

From his first day on a prosthetic leg in September to now, Ayala’s progression has leveled up through an OHSU-designed virtual reality game for nerve rehabilitation.

“It kind of helps me learn how to walk and how to use my muscles, it just really helps with repairing. Stuff you can’t see that’s going on is probably helping itself repair.”

While four-and-a-half hours from home, Ayala and his mom Ivy have been blessed with support and shelter at the Ronald McDonald House along the southwest waterfront.

“They provide the tram service,” Ayala said. “They provide meals so it just kind of takes a lot off of me and my mom personally when we come here, and it is super helpful probably for the other people that stay here too.”

Ayala’s original three-month hospital stay saw 12 surgeries in 24 days. His last was number 13 in May.

Ayala’s path to reclaiming an active, teenage life saw him make it to the Eagle’s prom just three days after his return home and going back to school with crutches and a wheelchair.

“I was in class for about two months and I ended up falling and I busted my kneecap,” Ayala said. “It almost felt the same as when the accident happened, it was almost the same pain, same level. [But] I toughed it out, I went through therapy again and then I made it back in time to graduate.”

Back to lifting weights, the letterman wrestler and football player is now an avid walker - just like on graduation day when he walked across the stage to obtain his hard-earned high school diploma.

“It was just good to get that feeling of, I finished school and it made me feel more confident in myself that I might be ready for college too.”

Ayala dreams of one day getting a running blade as he is now in a full sprint to become a full-time college freshman this January at Oregon State University. For now, he plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering, and maybe one day, he’ll help work on designing and building prosthetic legs.

“It’s kind of close to family, close to the doctors, and I met with the wrestling coach and he just made me feel at home there. He told me I could come there and help with the wrestling team and kinda be part of their team in a way and that really kind of sold it for me.”

The future Beaver displays that appreciation of the sport, no matter how Ayala’s wrestling career ended in such a horrific and sudden way.

“I love it still. I don’t have a grudge to it. One thing I will say about wrestling is, I never really got to talk to the kid that my match happened with and maybe if he sees this, I just want to let him know that I don’t hold a grudge against him. It was an accident and I hope all goes well with him, no hard feelings.”

