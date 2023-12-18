FOUND: 71-year-old woman with dementia reported missing from NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 71-year-old woman reported missing from a northeast Portland memory care center Sunday afternoon has been found, according to her family.

Helen Gill-Wright was last seen at 4 p.m., leaving the Providence Hospital memory care center from an unlocked door that exits onto Northeast 47th Avenue. Police said she did not have a cell phone or money with her, and authorities are worried about her finding shelter in the cold night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the family informed FOX 12 that she has been found.

