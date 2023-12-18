Man accused of violating restraining order, threatening woman shot, killed by Hillsboro police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed by officers after police say he threatened a woman while violating a restraining order on Sunday morning in Hillsboro, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 7900 block of Northeast Miriam Way on the report of a restraining order violation. The person said the man was inside an apartment with a woman who had a court-ordered restraining order against him.

Police said they found the man and confirmed he was violating the order. At some point, the man allegedly said he was armed and took the women hostage.

Then, “two Hillsboro police officers discharged their service weapons, killing the male,” according to police.

The involved officers have been placed on paid leave, and the Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident. The team includes deputy district attorneys and detectives from various police departments, including the Beaverton, Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Sherwood, Tigard, Tualatin and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

