Names of pilot, 2 passengers dead in Independence plane crash released

INDEPENDENCE Ore. (KPTV) - The names of three people killed when a plane crashed in Independence Saturday night were released Sunday by the Independence Police Department.

On Saturday just before 5 p.m., police say a single-engine Cessna C-172 crashed into powerlines and burst into flames just north of Hoffman Road and James Street.

RELATED: 3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence

The 35-year-old pilot was identified as Mohammad Hussain Musawi of Independence, along with passengers 35-year-old Mohammad Bashir Safdari, also of Independence, and 29-year-old Ali Jan Ferdawsi of Salem.

The crash also knocked out electricity for hundreds in the neighborhood, who remained without power through the day Sunday.

Hoffman Road was also closed in both directions all day as police, the National Transport Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration investigated the scene, where only charred brush and debris remained.

SEE ALSO: Fire damages Forest Grove McMenamins storage building

Neighbor Alex Morales has lived in the area his whole life, and he said he had never heard of a plane tragedy like that happening in town.

“It’s heartbreaking, man, no words to describe,” he said.

When the crash happened, he was watching a show with his daughter in the living room.

“Next thing, we saw some flashes and heard a couple bangs, and next thing all the lights are off, it’s completely black,” Morales said.

His power came back on Sunday, but others living closer to the crash site had to get creative as the blackout persisted.

SEE ALSO: Police looking for attempted carjacking victim: Person was driving white Kia in SE Portland

Justin Resseman was out of town when the crash happened, but as an electrician, he was able to use a generator to heat his home while the power was out.

“The heat’s on, lights are on, it’s all normal in our house,” Resseman said.

More than 200 people remained without power on Sunday afternoon, and Resseman said that Pacific Power representatives told him they were waiting on the investigation to restore the downed powerlines.

“I always think about it, and they get pretty busy in the summer when it’s nice and the planes are going in and out a lot,” Resseman said. “And it’s like ‘one of these days,’ and then, it happened.”

FOX 12′s Karli Olson will have more in the 10 O’Clock News.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.