Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Nike shoes found in Portland homeless donation bin sell for $50K at auction

A pair of rare, custom Nike shoes found in a homeless donation bin in Portland earlier this...
A pair of rare, custom Nike shoes found in a homeless donation bin in Portland earlier this year have sold at auction for more than $50,000.(Portland Rescue Mission)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of custom Nike shoes, found in a Portland donation bin for the homeless, sold at Sotheby’s auction on Monday for $50,800.

The gold-colored Nike Air Jordan 3 shoes were worn by ‘Do the Right Thing’ director Spike Lee at the Oscars in 2019.

FILE - Spike Lee accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" at the...
FILE - Spike Lee accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A pair of rare Nike sneakers, similar to those worn by Spike Lee at the Academy Awards, were donated to a homeless shelter in Portland, Ore., and are on auction. The Oregonian reports, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, that the gold Air Jordan 3s were dropped in the donation chute at the Portland Rescue Mission in the spring. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Just a select few pairs of those personalized sneakers—designed by Nike’s most well-known designer, Tinker Hatfield—were produced for Lee to present to his closest friends and family.

The shoes were never made available for the public to purchase.

Pair of gold Nike Air Jordan 3 Sneakers
Pair of gold Nike Air Jordan 3 Sneakers(Portland Rescue Mission)

Then a pair of those rare Jordan’s made their way into a donation bin at a homeless shelter in Portland.

A previously homeless man who was volunteering at the Portland Rescue Mission’s shelter on Burnside found the shoes as he was organizing a donation bin in April. Through its donation chute, the downtown Portland shelter receives thousands of pounds of clothing every year.

An anonymous donation could mean thousands of dollars for the Portland Rescue Mission.

The designer, Hatfield, then confirmed that the shoes were in fact real Spike Lee Air Jordan 3′s. He gave the shelter a brand-new shoe box for the sneakers and a framed, autographed concept design.

All of the proceeds from the auction sale will go to the Portland Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplane crash near Independence causes brush fire, power outage
3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day
Emergency vehicles and rescue crews respond to the plane crash site on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Names of pilot, 2 passengers dead in Independence plane crash released
Former Aurora pastor 46-year-old Seferino Tosie faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives...
Former Aurora pastor faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives say more victims likely
Scene of crash at Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on Wednesday, Nov. 29...
Police looking for attempted carjacking victim: Person was driving white Kia in SE Portland

Latest News

Portland foot doctor accused of fondling female patients, police looking for more victims
Portland foot doctor accused of fondling female patients, police looking for more victims
Man accused of violating restraining order, threatening woman shot, killed by Hillsboro police
Man accused of violating restraining order, threatening woman shot, killed by Hillsboro police
Police obtained evidence to arrest Sakari Harnden in Las Vegas and Chance Comanche in...
Ex-NBA G League player, his girlfriend accused of killing woman who was discovered in desert
File
2 killed after car crashes into tree, train in Cowlitz County