Portland foot doctor accused of fondling female patients, police looking for more victims

By Anne Murphy
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Foot doctor Dr. Brian M. Bowen has been indicted on sex abuse charges involving two female patients, according to Portland police.

Bowen was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 6 on four charges: sex abuse in the second degree and three counts of sex abuse in the third degree.

He was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Friday.

Police began investigating in Sept. 2022 after a woman reported that in May of 2022, she had been fondled during a podiatry exam at Eastside Foot & Ankle on 1827 Northeast 44th Avenue Suite #100.

A second incident involving a different woman reportedly occurred in January 2023. After over a year-long investigation, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office presented the case to a grand jury.

Anyone has information about crimes involving Bowen is urged to contact Detective Sean Harris via e-mail sean.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone 503-823-0838, and reference case number 22-236740.

