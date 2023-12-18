Around the House NW
Scattered showers tonight turn to rain tomorrow morning, then dry by the afternoon.

(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
It has been a cloudy day for us, with highs in the mid to upper 40s for the metro and valley areas and mid-50s along the coast. This week will feature a continuation of highs at or above average. It will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s all week and then drop into the mid-40s next weekend, putting us back near the season high of 46. Overnight will be in the mid to upper 30s/low 40s all week. 36 is our average low right now.

The coast has had the most accumulation today between .05″ - .18″. Salem is the only area not on the coast with measurable rain at .01″. Scattered showers will continue through tonight. Tomorrow morning will have the most accumulation in the early hours, up to .30″ in the metro and valley areas. There are two additional chances for showers on the extended forecast. Friday and late Sunday night into Monday show a chance for more warm rain. Wednesday and Thursday will be a near repeat of the weekend with highs in the low 50s, dry but with morning fog. The only difference will be the lows. This weekend, lows were in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wednesday and Thursday lows will be much warmer, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

It will rain in the mountains tonight and tomorrow morning. The next chance for snow is on Friday, with 5-8″ possible.

