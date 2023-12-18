Showers return Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland hit 50 degrees Sunday, although it did feel quite a bit chillier with that east wind! Gusts were in the 30-35 MPH range for the hills and east side, but the west end of the Gorge was seeing 75-85 MPH gusts.

Salem and Eugene got more of a gray day than we did in Portland, keeping temperatures there in the upper 30s and low 40s. Shower chances start to move in overnight for the North Coast, and while we may get clipped with a quick shower early tomorrow morning in the metro area, most of our precipitation will fall in the afternoon and early evening. Only light rain is expected. It’ll still be breezy out there, especially for the east side.

Leftover showers will taper off Tuesday afternoon, and then we’ve got a couple more dry days lined up until the next wet system arrives Friday. These systems over the next week look too warm for Cascade snow.

We’ll finally see our snow level dropping below pass level next weekend, which opens the door to snow accumulation at the ski resorts. It looks like we may see some snow up there Sunday night into Monday morning, but nothing very heavy.

Temperatures will get closer to average towards the end of the week (lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s).

