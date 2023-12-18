Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:22 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplane crash near Independence causes brush fire, power outage
3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day
Emergency vehicles and rescue crews respond to the plane crash site on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Names of pilot, 2 passengers dead in Independence plane crash released
Former Aurora pastor 46-year-old Seferino Tosie faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives...
Former Aurora pastor faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives say more victims likely
Scene of crash at Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on Wednesday, Nov. 29...
Police looking for attempted carjacking victim: Person was driving white Kia in SE Portland

Latest News

FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Attorneys for Kentucky woman seeking abortion withdraw lawsuit
A storm system has led to torrential rainfall and flooding in parts of the Northeast. (Source:...
Flooding in New Jersey
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Storm batters Northeastern US with rain and wind, knocking out power and flooding roads