Windy morning, showers return by the afternoon

Happy Monday morning! Not as cold this morning as we saw over the weekend. It’s still windy this morning on the east side with gusts up over 50 mph in the Gorge. Mostly cloudy for the day with some light showers, especially this afternoon and evening. High today will climb to 47 degrees. It will be a little breezy with NE winds gusting to 35 mph. Shower chances continue overnight and into tomorrow morning with a low of 43. Mostly dry tomorrow afternoon with some sun breaks and it will warm back up to the low 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we return to dry weather with areas of morning fog, then partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be rainy with a high of 47. The weekend leading to Christmas should be easy travel for most of us with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a rain shower late on Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows dropping to the mid 30s.

