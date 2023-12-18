Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Windy morning, showers return by the afternoon

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, December 18, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:13 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday morning! Not as cold this morning as we saw over the weekend. It’s still windy this morning on the east side with gusts up over 50 mph in the Gorge. Mostly cloudy for the day with some light showers, especially this afternoon and evening. High today will climb to 47 degrees. It will be a little breezy with NE winds gusting to 35 mph. Shower chances continue overnight and into tomorrow morning with a low of 43. Mostly dry tomorrow afternoon with some sun breaks and it will warm back up to the low 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we return to dry weather with areas of morning fog, then partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be rainy with a high of 47. The weekend leading to Christmas should be easy travel for most of us with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a rain shower late on Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows dropping to the mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplane crash near Independence causes brush fire, power outage
3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day
Emergency vehicles and rescue crews respond to the plane crash site on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Names of pilot, 2 passengers dead in Independence plane crash released
Former Aurora pastor 46-year-old Seferino Tosie faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives...
Former Aurora pastor faces 16 charges for rape, abuse; Detectives say more victims likely
Scene of crash at Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on Wednesday, Nov. 29...
Police looking for attempted carjacking victim: Person was driving white Kia in SE Portland

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, December 18, 2023.
First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/18)
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.
First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (12/17)
7 day
Showers return Monday
Dry today, showers tomorrow
Dry to finish the weekend, showers return tomorrow