Afghan refugee organizations speak on loss of three pilots killed in Independence plane crash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Members of Afghan refugee support groups are mourning the loss of the three men who passed away in the plane crash in Independence over the weekend.

Groups told Fox 12 today that the men, 35-year-old Mohammad Hussain Musawi of Independence, 35-year-old Mohammad Bashir Safdari of Independence, and 29-year-old Ali Jan Ferdawsi of Salem, Oregon were former pilots for the Afghan Air Force, and were seeking new lives for themselves after fleeing unrest in their home country.

Darwaish Zhakil with the local Afghan Support Network remembers Musawi, the plane’s pilot, and someone he called a friend. Musawi came to him to be connected to support when he first arrived in Oregon.

“Sacrificed a lot in Afghanistan for the great cause, a dedicated and committed person,” Zhakil said. “His dream was to bring his family and reunite with his family here in the state of Oregon and they were very close to come here.”

All three of the men had fled Afghanistan in 2021 during the Taliban takeover when they joined with other pilots to fly their planes out of the country and save the aircraft from falling into Taliban hands.

In the process, they were forced to leave their families behind.

Since then, they have been working toward becoming permanent residents of the United States, as well as working to become commercial pilots to earn the money to bring their families to the U.S.

When the men were initially brought to the U.S. through ‘Operation Allies Welcome’, they received help from the Afghan American Development Group, a nonprofit that seeks to help former Afghan pilots with job training and family reunification.

CEO Russ Pritchard told Fox 12 that news of the loss was ‘devastating.’

“They get all the way to the United States, right, the land of the free and the home of the brave, to start their lives over, to start that opportunity, that new dream and this tragedy strikes,” Pritchard said. “This was not supposed to be something that would happen here.”

He said that 93% of the Afghan Air Force pilots who relocated to the U.S. after fleeing their home country in 2021 have not seen their families since then, and that was the case for the three victims.

Pritchard said the actions the men took during the Taliban takeover were ‘heroic.’

Zakhil said he believes this needs to be a time of remembrance and grief, not just for the Afghan refugee community, but for the entire state.

“These were community members who were looking forward to the future, to be successful in their careers, and contribute to the community,” he said.

