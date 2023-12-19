Cougar caught on camera in Aloha

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - A cougar was spotted on camera in a southwest Aloha neighborhood over the weekend.

Jennifer Garcia said their backyard camera captured the cougar just after 6 a.m. on Saturday. Garcia said she was checking the camera to see if their son had let their dog out before work.

“I thought that it was my dog, but when I looked closely I thought that’s not my dog,” Garcia said. “I got up and checked the cameras again and said that’s a big cat.”

She showed her husband, who said it could be a cougar.

“We were scared and we are still a little bit scared,” Garcia said. “We don’t use our backyard at the moment. We are staying in the front yard for now. We’ve just been more careful with the kids and of course the pets.”

In the video, you hear the cougar hop over their fence, landing on a slide of a playset their building. It crossed through the backyard and goes around the corner. Garcia believed it might have climbed a tree before hopping back over their fence.

“We just want to tell all our neighbors to please be cautious” Garcia said. “Check your cameras, if you are going out with your pets to use your flashlights and to look around and to be careful with the kids.”

Garcia’s husband shared the video with friends and it was posted online for other neighbors to be aware.

“It’s scary,” neighbor Alex Abonce said. “Especially in a suburban area like this.”

Abonce said he had just walked his dogs when his dad showed him the video.

“We have these huge pine trees next to my house,” Abonce said. “I just kept thinking oh my gosh, the cougar could be in the tree just watching us, hiding. My dad called all the neighbors. People who walk by with their dogs, I have just been telling them there’s a cougar on the loose. I would just say be careful with your pets, especially in this area.”

The Oregon Department of Fisheries and Wildlife said, ‘Oregon is cougar country and sometimes cougars do pass through urban areas. Cougars are most active at dawn and dusk. They are normally elusive and wary of humans so it is rare to see one’.

They also shared some safety tips:

• Learn your neighborhood. Be aware of any wildlife corridors or places where deer or elk concentrate.

• Walk pets during the day and keep them on a leash. Keep pets under your control when in parks or other natural areas.

• Be sure to use lights and make your presence known to wildlife at night. If letting pets outside at night, stay outside with them and limit their time outside.

• Use animal-proof garbage cans and do not leave garbage outside unsecured.

• Feed pets indoors and do not leave food out for feral or wild animals.

• Remove heavy brush from near the house and play areas, install motion-activated light outdoors along walkways and driveways.

• Do not feed any wildlife. By attracting other wildlife, you may attract a cougar. Keep bird feeder areas clean.

• If you have a garden or keep livestock, deer-proof your garden and yard with nets, lights, fencing. Fence and shelter livestock. Move them to sheds or barns at night.

ODFW says if you encounter a cougar, stay calm and back away while facing it. Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity so leave the animal a way to escape. ODFW says to:

• Raise your voice and speak firmly.

• Maintain direct eye contact.

• Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

• Back away slowly.

• If the cougar displays aggressive behavior or does not leave, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

• In the unlikely event of an attack, fight back with rocks, sticks, bear or pepper spray, tools or any items available.

They also encourage you to contact your local ODFW office if you observe unusual or aggressive behavior from a cougar. Report human safety concerns to Oregon State Police at *OSP. ODFW has more information on cougars here.

