Deputy arraigned on a dozen charges following OnlyFans discovery

This story may contain sexually graphic elements
Yamhill county deputy David Richard Mills was arraigned today on 12 charges connected to allegations of creating pornography while in uniform including public i
By Ezra Kaplan
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:42 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
YAMHILL Ore. (KPTV) - Yamhill county deputy David Richard Mills was arraigned today on 12 charges connected to allegations of creating pornography while in uniform including public indecency and first-degree official misconduct.

“In this case, the state is alleging a public safety officer, while in uniform, violated that public trust by creating and posting pornography online for profit,” said Benton County Deputy District Attorney Kenneth Park during the arraignment.

The indecent photos and videos he allegedly created were posted on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and OnlyFans, a subscription-based website that is primarily used by sex workers to produce adult content.

All charges against him are misdemeanors. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s department confirmed to FOX 12 that Hill is no longer an employee there.

Following his arraignment today, Mills was taken into custody and processed at the Yamhill county courthouse.

The judge allowed him to be released on his own recognizance but with one of the conditions being that he is “not allowed to be seen publicly, including online, wearing any law enforcement insignia,” according to his release agreement filed with the court later in the day.

The court documents filed last week graphically allege a pattern of sexually explicit behavior dating back to January of 2022.

They include allegations of public indecency inside of a public building, masturbating in his patrol car and posting a video of the act online.

The Benton County district attorney is serving as a special prosecutor in the case to avoid potential conflicts of interest with Mills’ former colleagues.

“Deputy mills is a highly respected law enforcement officer. However, the state places a significant amount of trust in their public safety officers,” Park said in court. “With the resignation of David Mills this morning, his ability to violate that public trust has been greatly reduced.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

