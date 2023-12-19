Dry and warm the next couple of days

Portland has received the most rain today, a little more than a half inch. Other areas range from Astoria at .18″ to Salem at .39″. A few showers are still moving up the coast and valley, but nothing is expected for the rest of today. It will stay dry through Friday when the next system will drop into the region. There is still not much agreement on when the following system will arrive. Some models have us dry until Thursday the 28th, while others show rain on Christmas. We’re watching this closely and will update the forecast as conditions become clearer.

Our skies will clear up a bit overnight. The areas where we have clear skies will see fog develop. Tomorrow will begin with areas of fog and shift to clear skies. Highs will be on the warmer side in the low 50s. Thursday will be another foggy morning but with more persistent cloud cover. Some may never clear the fog, and others will see a few sun breaks. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s. This begins a trend of cooler days. Highs will be closer to the season average in the mid-40s for the remainder of the week. Saturday and Sunday will be dry with plenty of sunshine, and starting Monday, we will see the return of the gusty east wind.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.