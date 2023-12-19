Around the House NW
Gresham man arrested for firing rifle from apartment window

Police lights
Police lights(Adobe Stock Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after shooting through an apartment window early Monday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., Gresham police officers were called out to the Rockwood neighborhood after a 911 caller reported hearing the sound of five or six gun shots at an apartment complex in the 17800 block of northeast Multnomah Drive.

When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses and found seven spent 5.56 shell casings and an unserialized short barreled semi-automatic AR15 rifle.

The evidence showed that the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Clarence Webb, had fired the rifle outward while standing on the other side of an apartment window.

The gunfire did not hit any people or cause any visible property damage. Webb was arrested and taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of reckless endangering and unlawful use of a weapon.

