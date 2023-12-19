Love of basketball runs deep for the Lawrence family at Jefferson High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The love for basketball runs deep for one family in North Portland.

A member of the Lawrence family has been roaming the halls at Jefferson High School generation after generation.

“Even if I didn’t play sports, I was going to come to [Jefferson] just to continue the legacy in the family of coming to [Jefferson],” junior Abrianna Lawrence said.

Abrianna is the Jefferson Democrats’ star junior point guard.

“Her energy of not wanting to lose is out of this world,” head coach Andre Lawrence said.

Abrianna’s dad, Andre, is in his sixth season as head coach of the Jefferson girls basketball program.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be here, it’s like home,” Andre said.

Dad could hoop too. He’s a Jefferson grad from the class of 1999. Mom also ran track for the Democrats.

“When he’s yelling at me, when he’s sweet taking me, he’s always Dad,” said Abrianna.

Then there’s the twins, Kenzee and Mylee, freshman who get their minutes with JV and swing up on game nights with the family.

“Our dad had a name and we’re carrying on the name,” Mylee said.

“Our name is going to be there forever. Trying to build our name permanent,” Kenzee added.

Andre is the current athletic director for Jefferson’s middle school programs.

“”Anything that I can do to help this community be stronger and cheer for something and be well during all of these tough times, right? You got COVID, then the [Portland Public Schools] strike, you got to have something to cheer for,” he said.

These special years rooted when all three Lawrence sisters can play on the same team is the best gift a family could ever ask for.

“It ain’t like I gotta go, ‘get your butt up!’, no, they up here before I’m here. Everybody here is wanting to get up and come get it and get better,” Andre said.

Like father, like daughters.

“We couldn’t wait to play with her in high school because we got a big gap not playing with her,” Mylee said.

Six years in the making and a lifetime of memories in the North Portland Lawrence house for two cherished high school years together.

“From my biological kids and my Jeff kids, I couldn’t ask for nothing better,” Andre said.

“I couldn’t see myself at any other school, yelling any other name, except for ‘Demo,’” Abrianna said.

The Democrats are looking to become legendary and make it back to the Chiles Center with their march to the state tournament and will be looking to win it all when it comes up in March.

