Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Washington Square Mall parking lot

Police on scene of deadly shooting in parking lot at Washington Square Mall
Police on scene of deadly shooting in parking lot at Washington Square Mall
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a car in a Washington Square Mall parking lot on Monday night, according to the Tigard Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man was slumped over inside a parked car in a parking lot in the 9300 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. Police say the caller reported hearing “pops” a few minutes earlier.

When officers and medics arrived to the scene, they confirmed the man in the car was dead. Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been shot.

According to police, detectives believe that the victim was specifically targeted and that this was not a random attack. Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say detectives are working to get surveillance video and gather more evidence. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Tigard police.

