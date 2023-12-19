Around the House NW
More than 120 laptops recovered, suspect arrested after burglary investigation

Stolen laptops recovered by Portland police
Stolen laptops recovered by Portland police(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of stolen electronics have been recovered and a suspect has been arrested following a weeks-long burglary investigation, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The investigation began in August after North Precinct officers responded to a burglary at a business in the 3700 block of North Mississippi Avenue. Police say a tablet and laptop were taken during the burglary.

Then over the course of two months, officers responded to several other burglaries at businesses in the 3000 and 4000 blocks of North Mississippi Avenue. Police say dozens of electronics were stolen during those burglaries.

During their investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Kevin D. Williams.

Officers, along with the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Neighborhood Response Team, executed a search warrant on Monday at a home in the 8700 block of North Delaware Avenue. Police say officers recovered more than 120 laptops.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on four counts of second-degree burglary.

Kevin D. Williams
Kevin D. Williams(Portland Police Bureau)

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the burglaries or Williams to contact detectives at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-290763.

