Napoleon Dynamite star helps unveil new way to give at Washington Sq. Mall

A new way to give this holiday season was unveiled at Washington Square Mall in Tigard on Tuesday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - A new way to give this holiday season was unveiled at Washington Square Mall in Tigard on Tuesday.

Light the World Giving Machines is a campaign of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

People can purchase items like socks, shoes, winter coats, and school supplies that will then be donated to those in need.

Representatives for the Salvation Army and local charities were on hand to reveal the machines, along with actor Jon Heder, best known for his role in the 2004 film Napoleon Dynamite.

“I love the way these are designed,” said Heder. “It makes it easy... makes it easier for us to give.

Since launching in 2017, these machines have helped 1.5 million people donate more than $22 million worth of items.

