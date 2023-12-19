No snow for Christmas in the lowlands as mild weather pattern continues

I was in a doctor’s office the other day and (around the corner) I could hear two office workers chatting about their Christmas plans. One is REALLY holding out hope for a White Christmas...she just knows it might happen! Well, I don’t think that’s happening this year but I didn’t think I should dash her hopes against a wall like a meteorological Grinch. My snow tires remain in the shed and I’m still driving on the all-seasons; a rarity at 1,000′ in eastern metro area as Christmas approaches.

You may remember last year we had a “Silver Christmas” in the colder parts of the metro area as a shallow/cold arctic airmass was overrun by warmer rain. The result was freezing rain on the 23rd and 24th, finally followed by widespread melting on the 25th. We’ve only seen 1″ of snow on the ground in Portland 3 TIMES in the past 100 years on Christmas Morning. Of course there have been quite a few “close calls”, for example 2″ snow on Christmas Eve 1998 then a south wind quickly melted it. Or in 1990 we were between two arctic blasts, but not much snow on the ground. I remember Christmas Day 2007 in Gresham it snowed heavily for about an hour early afternoon, turning the ground white. But then it melted.

This year that won’t be the case; in fact most of the USA will be very mild for Christmas 2023. The reason is upper-level ridging; it’s been present nearby for much of the last week and sticks around most of the time through at least Christmas Day. Here’s the view tomorrow; we’re under a split flow with a weather system down off the California coastline and the main polar jet stream well to our north

Then on Christmas Eve we are under a stronger ridge; most likely the region will be dry at this point.

Wx Blog (kptv)

So far, December 2023 is the warmest on record in Portland. But of course that’s just through the 18th. Only one day with a below normal high temperature!

It SEEMS dry lately doesn’t it? Well, yes the past week has been mainly dry, but don’t forget it was one of the wettest starts to December we’ve seen!

The warm temperatures, then lack of precipitation has been painful to watch if you enjoy snow in the mountains. Christmas Vacation (a.k.a. Winter Break) has arrived for many kids in Oregon, although some don’t start until this coming weekend. Only Timberline and Mt. Hood Meadows are offering limited ski terrain and it’s December 18th. Mt. Hood Skibowl only has a few patches on the ground and is only able to operate the tubing hill. Hoodoo and Willamette Pass remain closed as well. You can see how snow accumulation has flat-lined at the SNOTEL site at the bottom of Pucci lift (5,400′) since the big pineapple express event early in the month. Black line is this year; green line is average. Blue line is highest ever on each date; red is lowest. If very little snows fall in the next week (possible), we’ll be at/near a record low for the last week or so of December.

Speaking of...a stronger REAL cold front passes through the region Friday with westerly mid-level flow. This should squeeze out 5-10″ snow for Mt. Hood ski resorts. That’s AFTER a bit of rain tonight/tomorrow up there. So in reality it’ll just top off the very thin snowpack. Then it’s back to ridging Christmas Eve/Day. The result is that I don’t see any significant additional terrain/runs or ski areas opening until AT LEAST December 26th; that’s disappointing I know. There is also a chance that additional ski areas will not be able to open next week either! Hopefully I’m wrong about that. 2004-05 (El Niño winter) was the last time Skibowl wasn’t able to open during the critical Christmas Break weeks. This is what I’m thinking for Government Camp for the next week. So far the hiking has been pretty good in the Cascades since one only has to stay below 4,000′ to keep out of the snow. But at leas a dusting will fall all the way down to 1,500′ by Saturday morning.

In case you plan to drive into the mountains, here’s a bit more detail

What about beyond Christmas? There are hints of more regular weather systems, but will they be cold enough to bring snow lower in the Cascades? We don’t know yet. We DO see the classic El Niño pattern continuing. Check out the higher than normal heights over Canada edging closer to us. This is the ECMWF ensemble system average 500mb height over the next two weeks, which finishes up 2023.

That’s it for this evening, enjoy a bit of light rain Tuesday morning, then it’s back to dry weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.