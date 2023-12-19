Around the House NW
Portland businesses hit with string of robberies

Portland Police are investigating a string of robberies and attempted robberies that occurred Saturday night.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police are investigating a string of robberies and attempted robberies that occurred Saturday night.

PPB say there were four total robbery incidents from 8:59- 9:43 PM. Targeted were three dispensaries and one restaurant.

The first occurred at 4900 block of northeast 99th Avenue. PPB said at least three suspects with a gun tried to break into a dispensary, but the door was locked and left.

Ten minutes later, PPB said a suspect with a gun went into a restaurant on the 8400 block of north Ivanhoe, demanded cash, but left without it. Just before 9:30 PM, on the 2300 block of northwest Kearney Street, PPB said a man dressed as a security guard went into yet another dispensary, demanded cash and took off with the money.

The last robbery was at the Ishen Tree Dispensary on NE Glisan, where several suspects with guns stole cash and products. Police said the employees were not harmed but had left by the time police arrived.

FOX 12 reached out to Ishen Tree Dispensary, but they declined to comment.

PPB said it is a possibility the robberies on northeast Glisan and northeast 99TH Ave, are related but aren’t certain.

No arrests have been made and all four remain under investigation.

