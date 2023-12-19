Around the House NW
PPS: Hundreds of teachers, students absent during make-up days

It's the week before Portland Public Schools students go on Winter Break, and the district is seeing hundreds of absences and it's not just from students.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the week before Portland Public Schools students go on Winter Break, and the district is seeing hundreds of absences and it’s not just from students.

This week was supposed to be apart of Winter Break, but because of the teacher strike that went on for weeks, meaning classes were canceled, the district had to add this week back to the calendar to make up for missed days.

So now, as a result, the district is seeing just over a thousand teachers request time off and hundreds of families have decided not to send their students to school.

Last week, the district told FOX 12 about how many student absences they were expecting. At Lincoln High School, that number for Tuesday is 182 students who were not coming to school.

The district also says they sent guidance to principals on how to deal with teacher absences, which in total this week are amounting to 1,067. They’re recommending combining classes, using other district staff, and reaching out to retired teachers.

It’s important to note that students who miss class this week will not be penalized. The district says they understand families may have already had plans before this week was added back to the academic calendar.

A big reason why this week may have been added back is because the state requires that schools meet minimum annual threshold for instructional time, and if the district did not add this week back to the calendar, the district would be falling below that minimum.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

