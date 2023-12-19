Rainy morning followed by sunbreaks in the afternoon

We are waking up in the metro with at least wet roads if not rainy conditions and temperatures in the 40s. Look for rain to dimmish to showers by noon, then mostly dry with some sunbreaks this afternoon and a high of 52 degrees. It’s another breezy morning on the east side of the metro with east winds 15-20 with gusts over 35 mph. Tomorrow and Thursday will be dry with partly sunny skies after some areas of fog in the mornings, highs in the low to mid 50s. Friday rain returns with an afternoon high of 47. Mostly sunny over the weekend with highs in the mid 40s. Right now, we are looking at potential rain on Christmas, high 47. Overnight lows all week will cool to the mid 30s to low 40s.

If you have travel plans over the Cascade passes during the three day weekend including Christmas, keep a close eye on the weather. Right now, we are looking at a chance for some snow down to pass elevations. Keep that in mind and be prepared for winter driving conditions during that time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.