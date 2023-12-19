Around the House NW
Riding TriMet will be free on New Year’s Eve

TriMet to retire 40-year-old MAX trains, replace with 30 upgraded trains by 2024(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Riding TriMet will be free on Dec. 31 after 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, and MAX hours will be extended.

Portland Streetcar and C-TRAN, TriMet’s transit partners are also lifting fares on New Year’s Eve.

TriMet is continuing its decades-long tradition of giving everyone free rides on the last night of the year to support safe and responsible celebrations.

TriMet is giving free rides to help prevent drunk driving and resulting accidents, as traffic fatalities have reached a record high in 2023

In a statement, TriMet said their goal is to help everyone get around the Portland metro area safely and start their 2024 out right.

