PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - U.S. 101 on the Astoria Bridge was closed Wednesday in both directions due to a crash.

There was no available detour route and the bridge was expected to remain closed for “several hours,” ODOT said at 11:48 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.