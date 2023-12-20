Audit finds treatment providers slow to roll out Measure 110 money in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A controversial Oregon law that decriminalized the possession of small amounts of drugs has helped expand treatment services statewide but significant challenges remain, according to an audit released Wednesday.

The audit conducted by the Secretary of State’s Office focused on grant funding from Measure 110.

Voters passed the measure in 2020. On top of drug decriminalization, it also allowed the state to take more than $100 million in annual grant funding from cannabis tax revenue.

Previously, that tax revenue was split between the state school fund, state agencies, cities, and counties. Now, about two thirds of it goes toward Measure 110.

The Oversight and Accountability Council - or OAC - decides how grant money is spent. It awarded more than $260 million to 233 applicants between July of last year and this month, but the audit found providers were slow to spend that money.

The audit found that two thirds of the way through the initial grant period, reported spending was just over a third of the total grant awards, and from April to June of 2023, provider networks in 12 of Oregon’s 36 counties reported serving no clients in at least one of six required service categories.

The audit found the council and Oregon Health Authority can improve the application and review process, as well as increase transparency and consistency.

Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade released a statement after the audit was released, saying:

“The information in this report will help the Oregon Health Authority put the right structures in place to administer the treatment side of Measure 110. I encourage the OHA and state leaders to follow the auditor’s recommendations. There has been a lot of interest around Measure 110, and I have no doubt that many will want to look to this audit as a measuring stick for the law. That would be a mistake, as this report is narrowly focused on answering questions about the OHA’s grant making program. Within that scope, it’s a valuable tool.”

