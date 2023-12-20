Banks Fire District’s Letters to Santa program connects local kids to the North Pole

BANKS, Ore. (KPTV) - Christmas is less than one week away and the Banks Fire District is helping get letters from Santa Claus to the North Pole before the big day.

Four years ago, Santa dedicated a special mailbox outside of the front entrance of the fire station to be a direct avenue to the North Pole. What makes this letter drop-off location different is everything placed inside will go directly to Santa himself.

Scott Adams with the Banks Fire District said Santa will also always respond to letters received through their mailbox.

“Santa has been working with us as a drop-off spot for letters for the North Pole and letters to Santa so kids in our community and throughout that state have an area where they can reach out to Santa,” Adams said.

Adams said each year they get about 100 letters that are hand-delivered to the North Pole. But not everyone gets to make the trip. Santa designated volunteer firefighter, Emma McGonigal as the liaison between the fire district and the North Pole.

“I’ve been kind of the head elf for him as I guess you could say,” McGonigal said.

Each Christmas season, McGonigal checks the mailbox outside at the end of each day looking for letters. With the help of the postal service, she delivers them to Santa and makes sure he responds to every single one.

“The thing I remind him is each kiddo has something they ask, they have questions for him,” McGonigal said. “He likes them to be as specific as possible so each kiddo knows that letter was meant to go back to them.”

She said this year letters have come in from as close as Hillsboro and as far away as Bend. Each one was addressed to Santa, most with a return address. Though the deadline has passed to get letters in the mailbox, McGonigal said the mailbox will be back again next year, for the next Christmas season.

“It’s really humbling to see all the kiddos run up to the door so excited to get their letters to Santa, just seeing the smiles on their face,” McGonigal said. “You can tell they’re really excited.

