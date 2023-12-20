Camas HS basketball star has eyes set on state title

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - It was a program best finish for the Camas High School girls basketball team a season ago, and now the Papermakers are back to finish off the job of claiming a first state title.

Joy for hoops is contagious in Camas.

“You can’t have a bad day around Addie,” said head coach Scott Thompson.

SEE ALSO: Love of basketball runs deep for the Lawrence family at Jefferson High School

The jumping for joy leader of the Papermakers is senior center Addison “Addie” Harris.

“Now we are representing something at Camas,” Addie said.

The two-time Greater St. Helens League MVP represents Camas well and has committed to chase big highs in college in Big Sky country with Montana State.

“You can drive 20 minutes any direction and there’s hot springs. We went to a lake, hiking, waterfalls, just everywhere it’s like that,” Addie said. “I am personally a snow person and the team culture was off the charts.”

Prior to chartering a new journey to Bozeman, Addie and her basketball family at school and at home are savoring every second in the gym. Addie’s mom, Carla, was a state champion at nearby Battle Ground High School before starring at the University of Portland. Her dad, Jason, hopped it up for the Pilots too.

Carla was the youth coach for some of Camas’ core group since the elementary days.

“To keep girls in the sport and to keep kids in sport, it has to be fun in those early years and then they decide if it gets serious,” she said.

Addie got serious in the sixth grade and she can battle on the homecourt with her 6-foot-8 sophomore sensation brother, Ethan.

“We make each other better, that’s for sure,” Addie said.

Addie always keeps it tough down on the blocks and the 1,000-point career scorer is still counting.

“How you play on the court is going to carry on to how you play in life,” said Addie.

One of her best life relationships is with Keirra Thompson.

“Kierra probably has like maybe an average of 10 assists to me, half of my points in a game probably come from her passes,” Addie said.

Kierra is their star junior point guard and the oldest daughter of head coach Scott Thompson.

“We’ve got unfinished business this year,” Scott said.

SEE ALSO: Eagle Point grad who lost leg to wrestling injury relearns to walk, looks to future

The unbeaten Papermakers are coming off of a program best quest with a runner-up trophy from the WIAA 4A title game last season in Tacoma.

“They do everything they can to grow, they are all sponges and I’m fortunate enough to be able to coach them because they’re hungry,” Scott said. “They want to get back and they want to win that game this year.”

“The win is the journey, right? Enjoying the whole year and being together and enjoying those relationships,” Carla said.

The Papermakers march back to the Tacoma Dome for a return trip and maybe their first ever state title.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.