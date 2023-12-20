Around the House NW
Deputies investigating shooting in Multnomah County

Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:53 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the 8200 block of Southeast Cottrell Road. The sheriff’s office confirmed there was a shooting but provided no other details.

Southeast Cottrell Road will be closed indefinitely while authorities are on scene.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

