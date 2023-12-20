Deputies investigating shooting in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the 8200 block of Southeast Cottrell Road. The sheriff’s office confirmed there was a shooting but provided no other details.

It’s dark and quiet on SE Cottrell Road in Boring but what you don’t see are the dozens of police cars lining the street. Call came in around 4am for report of a disturbance with a weapon. Drones are in the sky. Looks like police are searching for a suspect. pic.twitter.com/damDSr4ulS — Amal Elhelw (@byamalelhelw) December 20, 2023

Southeast Cottrell Road will be closed indefinitely while authorities are on scene.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.