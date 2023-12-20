Explore shopping in downtown Portland with PDX Pop-Up Shops

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Downtown Portland Clean & Safe is adding a few new shops to the area with PDX Pop-Up Shops. The shops take over empty storefronts in downtown Portland for the holiday season. Each shop showcases a variety of local makers, and range in the products and services offered! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by one of the shops to learn more.

For a map of the PDX Pop-Up Shops, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.