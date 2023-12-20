Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Explore shopping in downtown Portland with PDX Pop-Up Shops

Downtown Portland Clean & Safe is adding a few new shops to the area with PDX Pop-Up Shops.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Downtown Portland Clean & Safe is adding a few new shops to the area with PDX Pop-Up Shops. The shops take over empty storefronts in downtown Portland for the holiday season. Each shop showcases a variety of local makers, and range in the products and services offered! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by one of the shops to learn more.

For a map of the PDX Pop-Up Shops, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly shooting in parking lot at Washington Square Mall
Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Washington Square Mall parking lot
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
Deputy facing a dozen charges after his OnlyFans is discovered
Deputy arraigned on a dozen charges following OnlyFans discovery
Cast member Jon Heder participates in a panel discussion in Pasadena , Calif. on Sunday, Jan....
Napoleon Dynamite star helps unveil new way to give at Washington Sq. Mall
Portland foot doctor accused of fondling female patients, police looking for more victims
Portland foot doctor accused of sexual abuse by patients, police looking for more victims

Latest News

Some special visitors at PDX are helping passengers traveler a little easier during the holidays.
DoveLewis' canine therapy teams spread cheer to travelers at PDX
Explore shopping in downtown Portland with PDX Pop-Up Shops
Explore shopping in downtown Portland with PDX Pop-Up Shops
Providence Health: Cold and flu season
Providence Health: Cold and flu season
Providence Health: Cold and flu season
Providence Health: Cold and flu season