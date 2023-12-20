Around the House NW
Foggy morning, sunny afternoon

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:23 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a foggy morning for a good part of the metro, the valley and the coast. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 10:00 this morning. Once the fog clears we will see mostly sunny skies and it will warm to around 53 degrees. Tonight fog rolls back in as we cool to the upper 30s. Tomorrow we start off foggy but it will be stubborn to leave, and when it does leave we will still have mostly cloudy conditions and only warm to the mid 40s. Tomorrow evening at 7:27 winter officially begins. Friday will bring rain to the metro and snow in the mountains. Metro highs will be in the upper 40s. Mountain snowfall totals will likely range from 5-8 inches. So far the snow amounts up Mt. Hood have been pretty minimal. There hasn’t been this little snow up there by this time of year for almost 20 years. The weekend will stay dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. Christmas Day and Tuesday bring clouds and a chance of showers, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

