Gloomy, gray, & foggy Thursday ahead; rain returns Friday morning

It’s a spectacular afternoon with bright sunshine and warm temperatures (for December) once again. We’re topping out in the lower 50s, although spots of fog/clouds in the Willamette Valley and north of us toward Longview are keeping temperatures in the 40s there.

Today we had just enough dry easterly breeze to keep the fog/clouds away, but tomorrow that wind goes away. The result will be widespread and persistent fog/clouds below about 2,000′ west of the Cascades. Almost all of us live below that elevation so expect a cloudy, foggy, and gloomy December day Thursday. If you go up in the foothills or Cascades, you’ll find bright blue skies up there!

A cold front arrives Friday morning with a burst of steady rain, followed by scattered showers and sunbreaks Friday afternoon. The final commute before Christmas Friday evening should see uneventful weather with partly cloudy skies and a shower or two. This system drops 4-8″ snow in the Cascades.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

In general, Saturday through the middle of next week a “ridge” of high pressure dominates the West Coast. But one weak system may make it inland Sunday afternoon/evening (Christmas Eve), and another could give us light rain either Monday or Tuesday. Both are “warm” systems which means just rain showers both in the lowlands and Cascades.

There’s no sign of a cold/wet/snowy pattern for at least another 7-10 days, bad news for ski resorts but that means your Christmas week plans should continue without much interference from the weather.

