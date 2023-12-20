Around the House NW
Lane County K9 finds assault and robbery suspect

K9 officer Bruno catches man who assaulted and robbed a woman
K9 officer Bruno catches man who assaulted and robbed a woman(Lane County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:01 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LANE CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A man who assaulted and robbed a woman was caught by K9 officer Bruno and his handler on Monday.

Around 11:45 p.m., the Lane County Sheriff’s Office was called out to an assault in the area of McKenzie View and Coburg Road. A woman was sprayed with mace before being knocked to the ground and kicked in the face and stomach.

The man then took her keys and cellphone before running away.

Deputies began searching the surrounding area for the man. Deputy Luke Thomas and his K9 partner Bruno found him on a footpath nearby.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Joshua Jones, was arrested and taken to the Lane County jail on charges of assault, menacing, robbery and the unlawful use of mace.

