Lego is officially making a set based on this famous house in Portland

The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:51 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house that’s located in Portland will soon be re-created as a Lego set based on the movie Twilight.

Lego has declared that the Cullen House, created by Lego enthusiast Nick Micheels, is one of two winning entries that will be made into official Lego sets.

The real Portland house that was filmed for the movie has become a must-visit spot for super fans of the vampire franchise.

The Cullen House from Twilight is searched 12,000 times per month on Google, according to one study.

Nike director John Hoke completed the home in 2007, and a year later, it was featured in the movie.

Four minifigures are included in the Twilight set as described by Lego: Bella, Edward, Carlisle Cullen, and Jacob.

Three stories of the Cullen House are accessible; Carlisle’s infirmary, the kitchen/living space, and the library.

The Cullen House set is under development, but no date was given for when to expect it to go on sale to the public.

