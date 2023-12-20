Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man arrested after trying to sell Oregon City police officers a stolen construction tool

Man arrested after trying to sell Oregon City police officers a stolen construction tool
Man arrested after trying to sell Oregon City police officers a stolen construction tool(Oregon City Police Department)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, police arrested Jeremy Sells, a 41-year-old resident of Portland, for attempting to sell a stolen construction tool worth several thousand dollars, according to a tweet from the Oregon City Police Department.

The Oregon City Police Department’s Special Investigations Team successfully recovered the stolen tool after arranging a meeting with Sells to purchase the tool in order to arrest him.

Sells was arrested for first-degree theft by receiving and on an outstanding warrant.

In June of 2023, Sells was arrested in Oregon City when officers caught him attempting to sell another tool from the same theft and victim.

The tool was taken in a theft in Clark County, WA in June of 2023.

Sells was lodged in Clackamas County Jail.

Man arrested after trying to sell Oregon City Police Officers a stolen construction tool
Man arrested after trying to sell Oregon City Police Officers a stolen construction tool(Oregon City Police Department)
Man arrested after trying to sell Oregon City Police Officers a stolen construction tool
Man arrested after trying to sell Oregon City Police Officers a stolen construction tool(Oregon City Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly shooting in parking lot at Washington Square Mall
Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Washington Square Mall parking lot
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
Deputy facing a dozen charges after his OnlyFans is discovered
Deputy arraigned on a dozen charges following OnlyFans discovery
Cast member Jon Heder participates in a panel discussion in Pasadena , Calif. on Sunday, Jan....
Napoleon Dynamite star helps unveil new way to give at Washington Sq. Mall
Portland foot doctor accused of fondling female patients, police looking for more victims
Portland foot doctor accused of sexual abuse by patients, police looking for more victims

Latest News

File: 82nd Avenue in Portland.
Teenager found in sex trafficking investigation on 82nd Ave. in Portland
Richard Newman
Police identify man killed in SE Portland shooting
KPTV file image
Police investigating after burning body found on downtown Vancouver sidewalk
KPTV file image
Audit finds treatment providers slow to roll out Measure 110 money in Oregon