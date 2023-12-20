OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, police arrested Jeremy Sells, a 41-year-old resident of Portland, for attempting to sell a stolen construction tool worth several thousand dollars, according to a tweet from the Oregon City Police Department.

The Oregon City Police Department’s Special Investigations Team successfully recovered the stolen tool after arranging a meeting with Sells to purchase the tool in order to arrest him.

Sells was arrested for first-degree theft by receiving and on an outstanding warrant.

In June of 2023, Sells was arrested in Oregon City when officers caught him attempting to sell another tool from the same theft and victim.

The tool was taken in a theft in Clark County, WA in June of 2023.

Sells was lodged in Clackamas County Jail.

Man arrested after trying to sell Oregon City Police Officers a stolen construction tool (Oregon City Police Department)

