Man arrested in connection with murder investigation in Scappoose

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Scappoose is in police custody.

The Scappoose Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday evening asking for helping finding Derek Welter. At the time, police said they were looking for him in connection with “police activity” around 3 p.m. on Southwest 4th Street.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office later referred to him as a suspect related to a murder investigation in Scappoose.

Just before 12 a.m., police posted that Welter had been found and taken into custody.

Neither the police department nor the sheriff’s office have released any details about the murder investigation.

According to the Scappoose School District, there was some kind of disturbance near Grant Watts Elementary School around the same time as the police activity. The superintendent says it happened both on and off their school campuses. All schools were put under “secure” status at the time and released by 4:30 p.m.

FOX 12 looked up Welter’s criminal past and found he was just released from jail on bail on Dec. 8 before his next court appearance to face aggravated animal abuse charges for killing a dog.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.