Man dies after shooting in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in northwest Portland early Wednesday morning.

Just after 12 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Northwest Trinity Place. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot. The victim, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

No suspect(s) have been arrested at this time. Police did not release a description of the suspect(s).

Northwest Trinity Place was closed from West Burnside to Northwest Everett Street and Northwest Everett Street will be closed from Northwest 19th Avenue to Northwest 20th Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or at 503-823-0256, or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or at 503-823-0696. Please reference case number 23-327113.

