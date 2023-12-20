Man found dead in SE Portland, police investigating

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Central Precinct officers are investigating after a man was found dead in Southeast Portland on Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m., officers were called to Southeast Linn Street and Southeast 19th Avenue after people working in the area found a body.

The individual was determined to be an adult man. Due to the suspicious circumstances at the scene, detectives responded to investigate.

The cause of death and manner will be determined by the medical examiner conducting the autopsy.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773 or Detective Jeff McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-326692.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

