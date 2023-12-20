Around the House NW
Man with criminal record tried to use fake state trooper ID to buy high-capacity magazines, police say

Donald LeDuc, who was previously convicted of a felony, was arrested for trying to by ammunition with a fake state trooper ID, according to Connecticut State Police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:13 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A convicted felon from Connecticut is accused of trying to buy ammunition with a fake police identification card.

According to the arrest warrant for Donald Turner LeDuc, 56, of Groton, an employee at the Proven Arms Outfitters gun shop in Groton called the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection on Dec. 8 to ask if a customer’s ID card was valid.

The employee said he suspected the card was a fake and wanted to verify it before completing the customer’s online order for high-capacity magazines.

The warrant said the ID was for “Auxiliary Trooper Donald LeDuc,” and it had a badge number associated with the state Department of Public Safety and LeDuc’s photo.

The Department of Public Safety checked its database and determined LeDuc was previously convicted of a felony with “mental health hit for self-admission as well as conservatorship.” It was not disclosed of which felony he was convicted.

On Monday, when troopers executed the search and seizure warrant at LeDuc’s home, they said they found two high-capacity magazines, 76 rounds of rifle ammunition and a set of body armor. He also had three fake police IDs, which included Connecticut State Police, Rhode Island State Police and Groton Town Police, as well as a fake police badge.

Authorities said LeDuc was arrested and charged with third-degree forgery, impersonation of a police officer, illegal purchase of a large capacity magazine, criminal possession of firearm ammunition and criminal possession of body armor.

His bond was set at $200,000.

