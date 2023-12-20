Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Police identify man killed in SE Portland shooting

Richard Newman
Richard Newman(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died after being shot inside an apartment last week.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 14, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 16500 block of Southeast Bush Street. Officers arrived and found 58-year-old Richard Newman injured. Newman was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

The medical examiner determined Newman died of homicide by gunshot wound.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU

The suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived and no immediate arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0449, or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433. Please reference case number 23-321878.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly shooting in parking lot at Washington Square Mall
Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Washington Square Mall parking lot
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
Deputy facing a dozen charges after his OnlyFans is discovered
Deputy arraigned on a dozen charges following OnlyFans discovery
Cast member Jon Heder participates in a panel discussion in Pasadena , Calif. on Sunday, Jan....
Napoleon Dynamite star helps unveil new way to give at Washington Sq. Mall
Portland foot doctor accused of fondling female patients, police looking for more victims
Portland foot doctor accused of sexual abuse by patients, police looking for more victims

Latest News

File: 82nd Avenue in Portland.
Teenager found in sex trafficking investigation on 82nd Ave. in Portland
KPTV file image
Police investigating after burning body found on downtown Vancouver sidewalk
KPTV file image
Audit finds treatment providers slow to roll out Measure 110 money in Oregon
The audit conducted by the Secretary of State’s Office focused on grant funding from Measure 110.
Audit finds treatment providers slow to roll out Measure 110 money in Oregon