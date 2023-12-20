Police identify man killed in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died after being shot inside an apartment last week.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 14, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 16500 block of Southeast Bush Street. Officers arrived and found 58-year-old Richard Newman injured. Newman was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

The medical examiner determined Newman died of homicide by gunshot wound.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU

The suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived and no immediate arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0449, or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433. Please reference case number 23-321878.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.