Police investigating after burning body found on downtown Vancouver sidewalk

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found burning on a sidewalk in the downtown area early Wednesday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of West 9th Street and Columbia Street for the report of a person on fire. Police say officers arrived and found a man dead on the sidewalk with his upper torso on fire.

According to police, there is no evidence of foul play. The death is being investigated as accidental.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU

No other details have been released at this time.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death, as well as identify the man.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.