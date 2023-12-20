Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Police seek help locating missing prisoner

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Atlanta News First)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:52 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH CO., Ore. (KPTV) - Sabrina Cox of North Portland escaped on Monday from a hospital where she was being evaluated following a court hearing for aggravated identity theft.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Cox, and if anyone has information relating to her whereabouts they are encouraged to call 911.

Cox is 24, approximately 5′4″, and 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a scar on her left wrist. She is associated with the North Portland and Battle Ground, WA areas. Cox is not believed to be a threat to public safety.

After being transported to Multnomah County jail on Monday, after a court hearing for aggravated identity theft, corrections officers determined Cox needed further medical evaluation and was transported by ambulance to Oregon Health and Science University in the custody of a deputy.

At the hospital, Cox had entered a one-person restroom and it was discovered that she removed a ceiling tile while in the restroom and climbed into the ceiling. She crawled away and lowered herself into a different room, and at some point, she removed her restraints.

It was also discovered that Cox changed her appearance before she walked out of the hospital undetected.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has been actively searching for Cox since her disappearance.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland foot doctor accused of fondling female patients, police looking for more victims
Portland foot doctor accused of sexual abuse by patients, police looking for more victims
File
2 killed after car crashes into tree, train in Cowlitz County
Police obtained evidence to arrest Sakari Harnden in Las Vegas and Chance Comanche in...
Ex-NBA G League player, his girlfriend accused of killing woman who was discovered in desert
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Deputy facing a dozen charges after his OnlyFans is discovered
Deputy arraigned on a dozen charges following OnlyFans discovery

Latest News

Holiday travel rush guidelines at PDX
Holiday travel rush guidelines at PDX
Dog overcomes shooting and finds forever home
Cowlitz County dog overcomes shooting and finds forever family
On November 2nd, a utility crew with Cowlitz County found a dog lying in a ditch on the side...
Cowlitz County dog overcomes shooting and finds forever family
Banks fire district's letters to santa program connects local kids to the north pole
Banks Fire District’s Letters to Santa program connects local kids to the North Pole