Police seek help locating missing prisoner

MULTNOMAH CO., Ore. (KPTV) - Sabrina Cox of North Portland escaped on Monday from a hospital where she was being evaluated following a court hearing for aggravated identity theft.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Cox, and if anyone has information relating to her whereabouts they are encouraged to call 911.

Cox is 24, approximately 5′4″, and 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a scar on her left wrist. She is associated with the North Portland and Battle Ground, WA areas. Cox is not believed to be a threat to public safety.

After being transported to Multnomah County jail on Monday, after a court hearing for aggravated identity theft, corrections officers determined Cox needed further medical evaluation and was transported by ambulance to Oregon Health and Science University in the custody of a deputy.

At the hospital, Cox had entered a one-person restroom and it was discovered that she removed a ceiling tile while in the restroom and climbed into the ceiling. She crawled away and lowered herself into a different room, and at some point, she removed her restraints.

It was also discovered that Cox changed her appearance before she walked out of the hospital undetected.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has been actively searching for Cox since her disappearance.

